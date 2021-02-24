Credit Suisse Group Boosts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $70.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI stock opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 83,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $3,653,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock worth $258,463,216.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $9,225,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.