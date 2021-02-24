Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Crane has raised its dividend by 30.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crane to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

NYSE:CR opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. Crane has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 225.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

