Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
Crane has raised its dividend by 30.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crane to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.
NYSE:CR opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. Crane has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 225.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19.
In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.