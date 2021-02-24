Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at MKM Partners

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

