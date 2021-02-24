Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.32.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

