Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COWN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

