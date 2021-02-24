CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $30.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $836.85. 17,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $903.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $871.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

