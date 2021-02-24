CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.83-11.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.925-1.945 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 10.83-11.03 EPS.

CoStar Group stock traded down $29.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $837.34. 13,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,804. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $903.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $871.99. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Truist raised their target price on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

