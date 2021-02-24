Cornichon (CORN) Price Tops $0.0553

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Cornichon token can now be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.05 million and $1,582.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.40 or 0.00475340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00071010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00081524 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.09 or 0.00524365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,301,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,059,554 tokens. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

Buying and Selling Cornichon

Cornichon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.