Cormark Weighs in on NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GRA. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) stock opened at C$3.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$606.68 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.03. NanoXplore Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$4.86.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

