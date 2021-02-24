CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

CoreLogic has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CoreLogic to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

CLGX stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.33. 16,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,163. CoreLogic has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

