Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 26th

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Cooper Tire & Rubber has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

CTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.