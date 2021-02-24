Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Up 5.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.54. 533,938 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 436,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.25 to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $173,000.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

