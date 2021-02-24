Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.