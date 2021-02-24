Content Value Network (CVNT) Market Cap Reaches $9.88 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Content Value Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Value Network has a market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00035028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00738051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00038842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

About Content Value Network

CVNT is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

