CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

CEIX opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.23 million, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 2.94. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. On average, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

