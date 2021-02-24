Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Shares of CTG stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 227,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,901. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $120.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director Daniel J. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Also, Director Owen J. Sullivan bought 7,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,033 shares in the company, valued at $724,727.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,517 shares of company stock worth $132,054 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

