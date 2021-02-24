Comparing Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) & Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riot Blockchain and Fuse Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain $6.84 million 481.79 -$20.04 million ($0.73) -66.85 Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fuse Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riot Blockchain.

Volatility & Risk

Riot Blockchain has a beta of 4.56, suggesting that its share price is 356% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuse Science has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Riot Blockchain and Fuse Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riot Blockchain currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 42.62%. Given Riot Blockchain’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Riot Blockchain is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Profitability

This table compares Riot Blockchain and Fuse Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain -250.06% -51.38% -47.50% Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Riot Blockchain beats Fuse Science on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies. As of December 31, 2019, approximately 7,400 of the miners were installed and operating. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

About Fuse Science

Fuse Science, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary delivery technology for delivering energy, nutrition, and medications to humans in the United States. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency, and microwave transmission network or satellite. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Fuse Science, Inc. in December 2011. Fuse Science, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Massapequa, New York.

