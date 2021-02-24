Comerica Bank Sells 40,636 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in South State were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in South State by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in South State by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in South State by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $85.35.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 173,059 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,020,601.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,094. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.