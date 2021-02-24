Comerica Bank Sells 29,971 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,839 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,789,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after buying an additional 981,269 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,872,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,730,000 after buying an additional 421,383 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,040,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after buying an additional 227,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 766,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 210,949 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gildan Activewear stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
