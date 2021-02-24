Comerica Bank Sells 29,971 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,839 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,789,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after buying an additional 981,269 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,872,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,730,000 after buying an additional 421,383 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,040,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after buying an additional 227,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 766,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 210,949 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.