Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 10,996 Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $865,090,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,989,000.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

