Comerica Bank Has $322,000 Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $136.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $156.89.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

