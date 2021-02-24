Comerica Bank Has $227,000 Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENV. Advent International Corp MA raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,793,000 after acquiring an additional 677,399 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 445,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,619,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 64,579 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 731,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -624.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.