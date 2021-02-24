Comerica Bank Buys 1,451 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Grifols were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grifols by 73.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grifols by 730.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 164,843 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grifols by 31.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Grifols during the third quarter worth $711,000. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

