Comerica Bank Acquires New Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 802.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 319,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 283,811 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,443,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 495,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000.

Shares of JHML opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99.

