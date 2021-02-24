CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN opened at $18.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.85). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.