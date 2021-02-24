Colliers Securities Comments on Five9, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Five9 in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.29.

Five9 stock opened at $178.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.16. Five9 has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.01 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Growth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $6,383,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Five9 by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 207,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

