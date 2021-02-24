Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Position Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Cohu worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,712,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cohu by 168.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 159,536 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 142,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cohu by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 606,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $653,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,264 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

