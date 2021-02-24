Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 355 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,147,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 574,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after buying an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03.

