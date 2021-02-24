Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 292 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock worth $128,509,253 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

