Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases Shares of 1,012 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in IDEX by 78.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.79 and a 200 day moving average of $189.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

