Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $714,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

SBUX opened at $100.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

