Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

