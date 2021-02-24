Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 22 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Change Path LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $465.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.16. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

