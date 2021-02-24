CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.29

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 157895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.