CNB Financial Co. (CCNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $408.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

