Clyde Hosein Sells 13,816 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68.
CREE opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.55.
Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.
CREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.42.
Cree Company Profile
Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.
