Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 282,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,596. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $562.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLVS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

