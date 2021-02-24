Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.44. 4,898,778 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 4,187,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Specifically, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $806,194.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,253,115 shares in the company, valued at $23,784,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,103,763.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,166 shares of company stock worth $13,154,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,525,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,868,000 after purchasing an additional 812,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after buying an additional 857,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cloudera by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after buying an additional 3,309,734 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudera by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after buying an additional 1,054,978 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 9.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,586,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,762,000 after buying an additional 470,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

