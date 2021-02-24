Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN/A) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on March 15th

Clearway Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEN/A) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.324 per share on Monday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Shares of OTCMKTS CWEN/A traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.57. 514,472 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59.
About Clearway Energy
