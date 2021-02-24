Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN/A) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on March 15th

Clearway Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEN/A) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.324 per share on Monday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEN/A traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.57. 514,472 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

