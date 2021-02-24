ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) – B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ClearPoint Neuro in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. The firm has a market cap of $425.58 million, a PE ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 2,640.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 39,819 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth $7,359,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $845,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

