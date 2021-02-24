CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 11.9%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price dropped 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $26.41. Approximately 3,266,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,267,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a market cap of $639.99 million, a P/E ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 5.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

