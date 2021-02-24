Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162,124 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $15,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,581,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,292,000 after buying an additional 301,966 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Clarivate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,462,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,069,000 after acquiring an additional 862,340 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 345,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,570,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,790,000 after acquiring an additional 358,473 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Clarivate by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,484,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,999,000 after acquiring an additional 181,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $33.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

