Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

