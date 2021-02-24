CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 365,632 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 868,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 365,632 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after buying an additional 3,603,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,667 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,737,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 225,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 844,553 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

