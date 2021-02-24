CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 39,952 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 127.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,952 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.05% of Quanta Services worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

