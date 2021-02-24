CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,559 shares of company stock worth $6,168,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $198.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

