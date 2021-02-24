CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $4.02 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $245.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.75.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

