CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,637,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,230 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.31% of Crescent Point Energy worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.75 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

