CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 110,828 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.08% of Halozyme Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HALO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,727.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,878 shares of company stock valued at $6,512,608 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 295.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $51.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

