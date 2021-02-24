CI Investments Inc. Sells 402,000 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $51.97.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

